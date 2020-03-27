Telugu film actors join fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has led the way by contributing to the Relief Funds of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by donating ₹2 crore to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

He announced a donation of ₹1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each the Relief Funds of Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He’s joined by other Telugu actors and directors by contributing to the Relief Funds of the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States. Chirajnjeevi announced a financial help of ₹1 crore for the film industry workers to cope with the crisis.

While Mahesh Babu and Prabhas contributed ₹1 crore each, Junior NTR (₹75 lakh), Ramcharan contributed ₹70 lakh and Nitin ₹10 lakh each. Film directors Trivikram (₹10 lakh each), Anil Ravipudi (₹5 lakh each) and Koratala Siva (₹5 lakh each).

Micro blogging site Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages from fans of the actors.