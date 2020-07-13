Temple case verdict is triumph of faith, say ‘elated’ Travancore ex-royals

The erstwhile royal family of Travancore has said that it is elated over Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court upholding its right to administer and manage the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, niece of the last ruler Chithira Thirunal Rama Varma, said she does not see the verdict as a vindication of the royal family’s position in the matter, but as a triumph of faith and a blessing to the devotees of Lord Sree Padmanabha.

“The temple and its holdings belong to Him and not to the royal family. We are thankful to all those who stood by us all this long and waited it out with lots of patience,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kadakampally Surendran, Kerala Minister for Devaswom, said the State government does not intend to go in appeal against the verdict and shall abide by and implement it. in 2011, the High Court of Kerala had observed that the rights of the erstwhile royal family had ceased to exist after the death of the last ruler of Travancore in 1991. This has now been reversed by the Supreme Court.