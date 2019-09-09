Textile entrepreneurs should weigh the strategic options before them: CavinKare Founder

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
“Digital transformation could dramatically change the way we do business in the coming years. So be prepared. Look for the leading edge and not the losing end,” said CK Ranganathan, founder-Chairman, CavinKare Private Ltd.
Delivering the inaugural address at the SIMA Texpin 2019 (13th CEO Conference) at The Residency Towers this morning, Ranganthan urged textile industry stakeholders to stay ahead of the change, instead of blaming others or waiting for the Government.
“Assuming that there is no revival in sight, will you go back?” he asked, before retorting “when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Therefore, change your mind-set, look inwards – at the pulls and pressures that are happening around and take the right recourse.”
Sharing some tips on how he would have handled the situation (such as the one that the textile sector is now facing with cheaper imports coming from neighbouring countries and Indian textiles losing its sheen in the global marketplace), Ranganathan said, “businesses have to be analysed from four angles such as strategy, structure, people and process.”
“Evaluate strategical options such as value-addition, creating a brand image, increasing efficiency and above all at the way e-commerce and Artificial Intelligence are being used by Gen Z to buy clothes. Use of AI in garment fitting has already started to pick up in certain parts of the world,” he said, urging the participants to evaluate options without delay.
Reverting to structure, he said “one can’t be idealistic about this (referring to structure). However, if you foresee an opportunity, you should not hesitate to put the right kind of people.”
Earlier, Ranganathan gave away SIMA Technofacts Award for 2018-19 to the top ten performing group of mills. GHCL Limited topped the list of performers followed by Sri Jayajothi Company and Precot Meridian respectively.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...