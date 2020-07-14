Thane joins Mission Zero to increase testing, rapid antigen tests to begin in city

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday launched its ‘Mission Zero’ campaign in a bid to increase testing in Thane city.
“Under this campaign, 9 mobile dispensaries will be functioning in 9 ward committees through which fever patients and corona-like patients will be examined,” TMC had tweeted.
The programme was commissioned by Maharastra’s Minister of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) Eknath Shinde.
The municipal agency has ordered for one lakh rapid antigen test kits that can provide results in under 30 minutes.
“Rapid antigen tests have also been started in the area #Utsahnagar Corporation as well #Ambarnath. Rapid antigen tests will begin next week in the city council area,” Shinde had tweeted.
“The test results will be available in just 30 minutes after testing through these kits,” he added.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this month had launched a similar testing campaign for Mumbai.
“In order to achieve #MissionZero, @mybmc has now launched ‘Mission Universal Testing’ 1 lakh antigen testing kits designed to provide results in 30 min will be made available at our hospitals and to all high-risk contacts quarantined in our CCC’s,” BMC had tweeted from its official account.
Thane so far has reported 13,675 positive cases of Covid-19 with fatalities amounting to 496 according to TMC’s official Covid-19 dashboard.
