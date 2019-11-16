The CEO’s Reading List: November 16, 2019

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Missed all the important economic news this week because you were jet-setting? It’s been a busy week for the economy. Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s top stories on the economy over the week.
After the earlier controversy about withholding the NSSO Labour Survey showing a spike in unemployment, the Centre has stirred up a new one about the NSSO’s critical Consumer Expenditure Survey, which provides insights on the changes in spending patterns of Indian consumers. The Centre has cited data quality issues with the Survey, which showed a fall in rural consumption. Read more.
Airtel and Vodafone-Idea broke the wrong kind of records, reporting combined losses of over Rs 73,000 crore for the latest September quarter after the Supreme Court’s AGR ruling. Read more.
How did the Indian telcos get into this soup? This Think story traces the history.
The RBI, however, predicted a sharp fall in private final consumption expenditure in its latest survey of professional forecasters who feel that PFCE growth would fall by 250 bps from 8 per cent.
Seasonal spikes in vegetable and egg prices seem to have propelled the October 2019 CPI inflation to 4.62 per cent above RBI’s comfort zone of 4 per cent, for the first time in 14 months. Core inflation remains low, while food prices have spiked.
NBFCs, which lacked a formal distress resolution process, may now come under the ambit of IBC, with the Centre introducing a few special provisions for systemically important financial service providers.
