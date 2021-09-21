The Chennai Angels, Brinc announce launch of online acceleration program

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Chennai Angels (TCA), an angel investor network, and Brinc, one of the world’s leading global venture accelerators, on Tuesday, announced the launch of an online acceleration program for AgriTech & FoodTech, HealthTech, and FinTech start-ups, for which applications are now open.
The three-month intensive program will provide participating start-ups with a minimum investment of $50,000 and the opportunity for further funding based on their performance and initial traction. Start-ups will be fully supported through their product development and will receive business and investor connection/matchmaking to facilitate growth, says a release from TCA.
TechBlazers is open to India-domiciled start-ups and will run virtually for three months. Start-ups will be, among other things, supported with access to international and local mentors; a full spectrum of manufacturing services in Asia; sales and marketing strategies to help grow their businesses; support to develop their business models; negotiation mock sessions to improve skills in connecting with Investors; pitch practice and support to improve pitch decks and promo materials and multiple groups and individual training sessions on technical feasibility, financial viability, and market desirability
In addition to funding received upon selection to the program, start-ups will benefit from access to Brinc and TCA’s extensive network of mentors, investors, corporates and industry experts. To support growth beyond the program graduates will get a dedicated Portfolio management team, the release said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...