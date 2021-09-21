The Chennai Angels, Brinc announce launch of online acceleration program

The Chennai Angels (TCA), an angel investor network, and Brinc, one of the world’s leading global venture accelerators, on Tuesday, announced the launch of an online acceleration program for AgriTech & FoodTech, HealthTech, and FinTech start-ups, for which applications are now open.

The three-month intensive program will provide participating start-ups with a minimum investment of $50,000 and the opportunity for further funding based on their performance and initial traction. Start-ups will be fully supported through their product development and will receive business and investor connection/matchmaking to facilitate growth, says a release from TCA.

TechBlazers is open to India-domiciled start-ups and will run virtually for three months. Start-ups will be, among other things, supported with access to international and local mentors; a full spectrum of manufacturing services in Asia; sales and marketing strategies to help grow their businesses; support to develop their business models; negotiation mock sessions to improve skills in connecting with Investors; pitch practice and support to improve pitch decks and promo materials and multiple groups and individual training sessions on technical feasibility, financial viability, and market desirability

In addition to funding received upon selection to the program, start-ups will benefit from access to Brinc and TCA’s extensive network of mentors, investors, corporates and industry experts. To support growth beyond the program graduates will get a dedicated Portfolio management team, the release said.