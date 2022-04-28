The Daily Dose: April 28, 2022

#Crack down on false claims: The Centre has issued a public notice stating that compensation for Covid-related deaths, which took place after March 24 should be filed within 90 days, while it is 60 days for similar fatalities that occur prior to the mentioned deadline. Six lakh persons have claimed ₹50,000 each for deaths due to Covid after the Supreme Court’s direction to the governments.

Covid deaths: Jail for false compensation claims

# Kids vaccines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said administering vaccines to every single “eligible child at the earliest” should be a priority.

PM calls for prioritising administering Covid vax to children

Daily tally: India reported 3,303 new cases in 24 hours, and 39 deaths.

Covid-19: Over 19 lakh take vaccination jabs on April 27

Masks are back: Kerala has brought back the face mask mandate to public spaces and work places in view of rising new Covid-19 graph elsewhere in the country. Flouting of the directive shall invite a fine, though a government order did not indicate the quantum.

Kerala govt brings back mask mandate

Contemplating mask mandates: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the States, the Maharashtra government is likely to make wearing masks compulsory in crowded places.

Covid-19: Maharashtra likely to make wearing masks compulsory

China’s test impact: Crude oil futures traded lower on global exchanges on Thursday following reports of mass testing and an increase in the number of Covid cases in China (a major consumer of the energy commodity).

Now, mass Covid tests in China impact global crude oil markets