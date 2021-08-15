The daily dose: August 15, 2021.

# Barring a few, States are yet to develop a robust mechanism to collect Covid-19 samples systematically and dispatch them for genomic analysis. And why is that important? As the Delta variant sweeps across the world, it is important to regularly monitor for mutations and that’s what the genome sequencing labs do.

# As India marks 75 years, Business Line’s Independance Day special looks at, among other things, educations and how it needs to serve the pandemic-hit children better.

# Health security is the other learning from the pandemic, say experts looking back and forward at 75.

# In Tamil Nadu, the first 100 days of the DMK government were spent in tackling the pandemic- with the CM’s single-minded focus in containing the virus and increasing the vaccination.

# And on I-day, the PM has lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19 in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

