The Daily Dose, August 17, 2022

# Apple from Vietnam: Apple Inc’s suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after posting results that exceeded expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.

# Future, uncertain: Debt-laden Future Lifestyle Fashions’ auditors have cast doubt on the company’s possibility to continue as a going concern as the “entire net worth” has eroded.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the operations of the company, including its ability to be consistent with the suppliers and sales, which in turn, has impacted liquidity position of the company...,” the company informed the exchanges.

# Above pre-Covid levels: IndiGo had 1,450 daily departures across 73 domestic destinations and 15 international routes. It added eight destinations in FY22. In Q1 FY23, daily departures were above the pre-Covid levels, says this report.

# Covid & GST: The infrastructure sector is considered the backbone of the Indian economy. The strongest part of the recent Union Budget was the government’s renewed thrust on investments in strengthening the country’s infrastructure. However, this sector faces certain issues under GST, says the article.

The impact of Covid-19 has been hard on businesses affected by the lockdowns. However, the lockdowns have pushed consumers towards online shopping, it added.

