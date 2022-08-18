The Daily Dose, August 18, 2022

# Increased neuro impact, two years on: A study of 1.25 million patient records found that people with Covid-19 continued to be at risk of some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after the infection.

The study also found that the Delta variant was associated with more disorders than the Alpha. Omicron too showed neurological and psychiatric risks, similar to those linked to Delta.

# Serum Institute visit: A US delegation met Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and MD, SII, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, and Stanley C. Erck, CEO, Novavax Inc at the Pune plant

. SII and Novavax are key partners in the development and manufacturing of Novavax’ vaccine, marketed by Novavax as Nuvaxovid™ and by SII as Covovax™, from its facility in Pune.

# Covid disconnect: Due to unknown apprehensions of customers and banks, their connect has weakened. It is time to introspect into the ground strategies of banks to capture back the attention of their existing and potential customers to mobilise deposits — a function that lost momentum during pandemic times due to thrust on contactless banking, the article says.

# Deferred inspection: The Centre has deferred by another six months its decision to impose mandatory inspection requirement for pesticide residue for export of basmati and non-basmati rice to European destinations, barring the European Union (EU) and five other countries. The delay was partly due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

# Covid delay: Land acquisition continues to be a challenge for the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. According to a progress report by the Ministry of Railways, almost all the land required for the project in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been acquired but a quarter of the land needed in Maharashtra is yet to be acquired.

The project was expected to be completed by 2023 but delays in land acquisition as well as the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the deadline.

# DCGI gets extension: Ever since the pandemic was declared in early 2020, the DCGI has been in the thick of action from assessing and giving emergency approvals to vaccines, anti-virals and so on.

