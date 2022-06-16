The Daily Dose: June 16, 2022

# Break-through infections: India’s Covid genome sequencing facility, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), will review data to look into reasons for “breakthrough” Covid infections and also check on possibility of virus sub-lineages or new variants. The review meeting is scheduled on Friday, sources in the Health Ministry told BusinessLine.

# No consensus: at WTO meet: The ongoing WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) in Geneva has been extended by a day, till June 16, as a consensus on the key issues of food security, TRIPS waiver for Covid vaccines and medical tools and a ban on harmful fisheries subsidies, remained elusive.

# Demand a real waiver: Literally overnight, about 150 civil society organisations have come together, urging trade ministers at the ongoing World Trade Organization meet in Geneva, to “demand a real waiver”, and not accept the current draft of the decision emerging from the WTO 12 th Ministerial Conference.

# Daily tally: India reported 12,213 new cases and nearly 11 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

# Sputnik V effective: A joint study conducted by a team of scientists, including representatives of Moscow’s City Clinical Hospital and the Gamaleya Center, shows that the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine is 97 per cent effective against hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

# Covid treatment payments: Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM JAY), over 9.70 lakh people sought treatment for Covid until March 7, 2022, across 27 states and Union Territories. This was revealed in an RTI filed by Vivek Pandey, an activist from Madhya Pradesh. BusinessLine had accessed a copy of the same. The government had spent ₹3,496 crore on their treatment.