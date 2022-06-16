Covid-19: More than 15 lakh inoculated on June 15

More than 15 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated against Covid-19 on Wednesday, June 15, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of June 16, 7 am, India had administered 15,21,942 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

This included 43,313 first doses and 5.44 lakh second doses for beneficiaries aged 18-plus; 31,877 first doses and 1.04 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18;90,649 first doses and 2.51 lakh second doses were administered to the 12- to 14-year-old cohort.

As many as 95,525 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 in the last 24 hours, while 3.6 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 195,67,37,014 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall.

This includes 91.71 crore first doses and 83.64 crore second doses for beneficiaries aged 18-plus, nearly 6 crore first doses and 4.73 crore second doses for beneficiaries aged 15-18, 3.54 crore first doses and 2.02 crore second doses for beneficiaries aged 12-14, 36.61 lakh precautionary doses for beneficiaries aged 18-59, and about 3.65 crore precautionary doses for beneficiaries aged above 60, HCW and FLW.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh tops with 33.45 crore total doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16.81 crore doses and West Bengal with 14.09 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 58,215. As many as 12,213 new cases and 7,624 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4.27 crore. Nearly 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,24,803.