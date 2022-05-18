hamburger

News

The Daily Dose: May 18, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | May 18 | Updated on: May 18, 2022
In India, more than 191 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far

In India, more than 191 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

Here’s a list of top Covid-19-related news of the day

#Hepatitis & Covid: As severe hepatitis of an unknown origin gets reported in young children from different parts of the world, doctors need to keep an eye out for this condition, when children present with diarrhoea, rashes or a viral fever, said paediatrician Dr Vipin Vashishtha.

Also Read
Guidance needed from Centre on hepatitis in children with Covid-19, say experts

#Negotiations continue: The WTO’s TRIPS Council has finally begun text-based negotiations on the proposed temporary waiver of IP rules as a response to Covid-19, a key demand by India and South Africa. The aim is to arrive at a multilateral outcome on the long-pending matter by the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) next month, a Geneva-based trade official said.

Also Read
WTO members begin text-based negotiations on TRIPS waiver for Covid-19 vaccines, tools

#Daily tally: India reported 1,829 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, and 33 deaths.

Also Read
Covid-19 vaccination: Over 191.65 crore doses administered so far

#More insurance, post Covid-19: There seems to be a higher propensity to purchase insurance in tier-2 and 3 cities after the Covid outbreak. According to a recent survey by Policybazaar, 80 per cent of respondents are ready to renew their policies and a significant 35 per cent of them are interested in increasing their coverage. In tier-2 cities, as many as 89 per cent are willing to renew their policies, while 43 per cent are interested in widening coverage.

Also Read
Pandemic raises insurance awareness

#Not yet there: Airport traffic has been picking up although it has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Top airports in India have shown signs of increasing passenger traffic.

Also Read
Air travel taking off again

#Restrictions hit spending: Japan's economy shrank at a worse than expected annual rate of 1 per cent in the first quarter, as rising prices and Covid-19 restrictions sapped spending and investment, according to data released Wednesday.

Also Read
Japan's economy contracts as energy prices soar

#Grappling with Covid-19: Health officials in North Korea found 269,510 more people with feverish symptoms and reported another six deaths, state media said on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an escalating but largely undiagnosed Covid-19 outbreak across its unvaccinated population.

Also Read
N. Korea reports 270,000 new fever cases amid Covid crisis
Published on May 18, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
WTO
intellectual property rights
insurance
Japan
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you