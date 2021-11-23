The daily dose: November 23, 2021

#No place for complacency: Despite India not showing the surge that is being witnessed in Europe, the pandemic is far from over, says IIM-A faculty Chinmay Tumbe, author of a book on pandemics.

‘Covid-19 cases surge in Europe, but India likely to have hit a sweet spot’

# Booster guidelines: The Health Ministry is likely to come out with a policy on the booster dose by mid-December, a source familiar with the development told Business Line.

Health Ministry aims to finalise booster-dose policy by mid-Dec

# Global lab network on vaccines: The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is taking the learnings from its Covid-19 vaccine testing network to other priority diseases, including “Disease X”, caused by an unknown lurking pathogen.

CEPI expands scope of its centralised laboratory network beyond Covid-19

# Lagging behind: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday exhorted Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Puducherry to speed up their vaccination coverage as they were lagging behind the national average.

Health Minister exhorts laggard States, UT to speed up Covid vaccination coverage

# Vaccine tracker: To ensure greater transparency on the supply of vaccines across the world, the WTO and the IMF have launched the WTO-IMF Covid-19 Vaccine Trade Tracker that provides data on the cross-border flow of Covid-19 vaccines by product, country and arrangement type.

WTO, WHO launch Covid-19 Vaccine Trade Tracker

# Tested positive: France PM has tested positive for Covid-19, hours after returning from a visit to neighboring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.

French PM Jean Castex PM Jean Castex tests positive for Covid-19