The daily dose: October 31, 2021

#G20 questioned on failed promises: Vaccine inequities are in sharp focus as the G20 meets this weekend in Rome. “Where are the doses,” top representatives with United Nation agencies and humanitarian organisations have asked the heads of these wealthy G20 nations, urging them to keep their commitments from the G7 meeting, months ago.

#Target 5 billion: India is ready to produce over five billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic, the Indian Prime Minister said at a G-20 Summit session. He asserted, it was necessary that the World Health Organization (WHO) approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

#Vaccination pace: India vaccinated over 68 lakh people against Covid-19 on Saturday, according to official data. Of this, 25,33,860 were first doses while 42,70,946 were second doses.

#Buying trends: After the pandemic, the number of first-time purchasers on Amazon Pantry and Fresh services have doubled with more than 60 per cent share of new customers coming from Tier 2 and 3 towns.

#Pfizer kids dose: Up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week. The US Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children aged 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

