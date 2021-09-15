The daily dose: September 15, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Drop in antibodies: A study in India has found a “significant” drop in Covid-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. However, this does not necessarily mean that immunised people lose their ability to counter the disease, it clarified, adding to the many mixed signals coming out from research institutions and Governments.
Study finds big drop in Covid antibodies within four months of vaccination
# Vaccinations 24/7: The TN government’s efforts to walk half the distance in getting more people to take the vaccines seems to be in need of a shot of enthusiasm from the public – as a BL spot report finds.
Lack of awareness stalls TN’s 24/7 vaccination centres
# Dining-in decisions: The review meeting was postponed, but the weekly Covid review was poised to decide on further ‘unlock’ measures in Kerala, including permission for in-dining at hotels.
Unlock: Kerala decision on in-dining at hotels likely today
# Stark disparities: A recent report from the Gates Foundation has called out the disparities caused by Covid-19, in terms of those impacted, lopsided vaccine distribution and recovery. Those hit the hardest will be the slowest to recover, says the Goalkeepers Report from the Foundation.
Covid-19 disparities stark, those hit hardest will be slowest to recover: Gates Foundation report
# Quad meet: A meeting between India, Japan, Australia and the US to review progress of the Covid-19 vaccine initiative, among other things, is on the anvil this month. The PM is set to be in Washington for this.
Modi to travel to Washington for Quad Summit this month
# US vax rules: Staying with the US, Covid-19 deaths and cases in the US climbing back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress – has bolstered US President Joe Biden’s argument for sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases are driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting vaccinated.
Covid-19 cases climbing in US, wiping out months of progress
# Cases & fatalities: A visual look at how cases and fatalities stack up.
