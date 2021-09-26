The daily dose: September 26, 2021

# CoWin update: People who are fully inoculated and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin certificate with their full date of birth, official sources said on Saturday amid ongoing discussions between India and the UK over Covid vaccination certificates. The new feature is likely to be available from next week, according to a report.

#No smell & taste: It took a while to be officially recognised, but smell loss eventually became known to be one of the defining features of Covid-19. It’s now widely acknowledged that Covid-19 has a unique effect on smell receptors, and about 10 per cent of those who lose their smell are still reporting problems with smell and taste six months later.

# Vaccine talk at the UNGA: After committing 8 million J&J vaccines for export from late October, the PM highlights India’s vaccine developments at the UN general assembly.

# Vaccine hesitancy: Experts call for a proactive strategy against misinformation and conspiracy theories against vaccines. A lesson from polio vaccination to address hesitancy for COVID-19 vaccine

# Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after October 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said. Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra to open on October 22