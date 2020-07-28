The doyen of biotech industry, BS Bajaj passes away at 93

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Eminent Hyderabad-based biotechnologist BS Bajaj, passed away on Tuesday. He was 93.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the sad demise of Bajaj, considered to be the doyen of biotech industry. Rao recalled the services rendered by Bajaj as Founder Secretary General of Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) and on how he worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and Bio-Asia, a reality.
The CM recalled that in Bio-Asia 2019, Bajaj was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Bajaj, an accomplished biotech industry in the State, ensured industry-academia interface and helped formulate the first biotech policy of the State that paved the way for the growth of Genome valley and Bio Asia as an annual event to showcase it. His benign presence will be greatly missed,”said BP Acharya, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana and Patron of FABA.
“Bajaj was the founder-technology promoter of the establishment of biotechnology initiative in Hyderabad in 1999. He worked harmoniously, and hand-in-hand with the government in putting together what has now become the famous Genome Valley in that year, with help from Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, ICICI and the government,” said D Balasubramanian, Former Director, CCMB.
“He has been a guiding force for many scientists, technologists, drug and vaccine manufacturers, and the government officials,” Balasubramanian said.
“Bajaj helped in organising the yearly event BioAsia from 2004. He helped establish contacts with 50 such similar minded groups across East, Central and West Asia under the umbrella organization, FABA, and active help from the State Government and industry groups. While this guiding light is gone from us, let all of us pledge that we shall carry on his legacy with renewed commitment and rigor,” Balasubramanian added.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...