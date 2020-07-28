The doyen of biotech industry, BS Bajaj passes away at 93

Eminent Hyderabad-based biotechnologist BS Bajaj, passed away on Tuesday. He was 93.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the sad demise of Bajaj, considered to be the doyen of biotech industry. Rao recalled the services rendered by Bajaj as Founder Secretary General of Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) and on how he worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and Bio-Asia, a reality.

The CM recalled that in Bio-Asia 2019, Bajaj was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Bajaj, an accomplished biotech industry in the State, ensured industry-academia interface and helped formulate the first biotech policy of the State that paved the way for the growth of Genome valley and Bio Asia as an annual event to showcase it. His benign presence will be greatly missed,”said BP Acharya, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana and Patron of FABA.

“Bajaj was the founder-technology promoter of the establishment of biotechnology initiative in Hyderabad in 1999. He worked harmoniously, and hand-in-hand with the government in putting together what has now become the famous Genome Valley in that year, with help from Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, ICICI and the government,” said D Balasubramanian, Former Director, CCMB.

“He has been a guiding force for many scientists, technologists, drug and vaccine manufacturers, and the government officials,” Balasubramanian said.

“Bajaj helped in organising the yearly event BioAsia from 2004. He helped establish contacts with 50 such similar minded groups across East, Central and West Asia under the umbrella organization, FABA, and active help from the State Government and industry groups. While this guiding light is gone from us, let all of us pledge that we shall carry on his legacy with renewed commitment and rigor,” Balasubramanian added.