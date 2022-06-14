The Hindu Group bags first place at the INMA Global Media Awards

The Hindu Group has won first place at the INMA Global Awards 2022 in the Best Multi-Channel Client Advertising Campaign category. The award was for ‘Bring Back Milk Bikis Classic,’ an integrated marketing campaign crafted by The Hindu Group for the FMCG company Britannia.

Unacademy’s ‘Let’s Crack CSE’ in association with The Hindu also got an honourable mention under the Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales category.

The International News Media Association (INMA) is the world’s leading provider of global best practices for news media companies looking to grow revenue, audience, and brand amid profound market change. INMA’s competition evaluates news media companies across three segments: national brands, regional brands, and media groups.

“The award is a recognition for our in-depth understanding of consumers. This international acknowledgement has nudged us to create more out-of-the-box ideas that will engage, inform, and entertain our consumers,” Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said in a statement.

The 2022 Global Media Awards competition garnered 854 entries from 252 news media brands in 46 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media.