Rakesh Rao, a Delhi-based Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu was presented the Special Recognition Award, for his contribution to sports journalism, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Federation House in New Delhi.

In over three and a half decades, Rakesh has covered a wide range of global and national events. The FICCI, in particular, acknowledged his quality coverage of cricket, chess, golf, table tennis and badminton.

The loudest cheers of the evening to mark FICCI’s National Sports Award were reserved for former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The list of awardees included, shooter Avani Lekhara (Sportsperson of the year - para), Shrey Kandian (Sportsperson of the Year - Special), RB Ramesh (Best Coach- male, for chess) and Nonita Lal Qureshi (Best coach, female, for golf).