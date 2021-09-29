The Online Rummy Federation calls for joint panel to regulate online gaming

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) has urged the Kerala Government to regulate online gaming and formulate guidelines for resolving the confusions regarding online games.
The industry body also asked the government to appoint joint committee to study the issue in the wake of Kerala High Court quashing a government order which banned online rummy in the State.
“We request that other State governments considering regulating this sector to ensure only legitimate, legal operators who follow protocols are allowed to operate and a clear distinction drawn from those who try and operate above the law. We reiterate the recommendation to set up a joint committee to explore the possibility of setting up stringent regulations to regulate the gaming sector as a whole and the skill gaming sector in particular,” Sameer Barde CEO, TORF said.
TORF will be keen to collaborate and support Kerala Government in developing a comprehensive regulation which will address all the issues of the State, citizens and the sector. Online rummy continues to be enjoyed as a form of entertainment by a number of Indians across the country. Over the decades several Supreme Court judgments have held rummy to be a game of skill and protected under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...