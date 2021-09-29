The Online Rummy Federation calls for joint panel to regulate online gaming

The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) has urged the Kerala Government to regulate online gaming and formulate guidelines for resolving the confusions regarding online games.

The industry body also asked the government to appoint joint committee to study the issue in the wake of Kerala High Court quashing a government order which banned online rummy in the State.

“We request that other State governments considering regulating this sector to ensure only legitimate, legal operators who follow protocols are allowed to operate and a clear distinction drawn from those who try and operate above the law. We reiterate the recommendation to set up a joint committee to explore the possibility of setting up stringent regulations to regulate the gaming sector as a whole and the skill gaming sector in particular,” Sameer Barde CEO, TORF said.

TORF will be keen to collaborate and support Kerala Government in developing a comprehensive regulation which will address all the issues of the State, citizens and the sector. Online rummy continues to be enjoyed as a form of entertainment by a number of Indians across the country. Over the decades several Supreme Court judgments have held rummy to be a game of skill and protected under Article 19(1)(g) of the Indian Constitution,” he said.