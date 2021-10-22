The SMS support behind the 100-crore vaccine shots

When you booked a vaccination slot on the CoWIN app or platform, you would have instantly received a message on your phone. Once the dose was administered again you would have got a message with a link to the vaccination certificate.

Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms, a technology company that has built a Blockchain-based Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), was the support service behind a few hundred crore messages disseminated by CoWIN, the application that handled the mammoth Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Tanla delivered critical OTP messages for vaccine registration on the CoWIN platform through National Informatics Centre as well as post vaccination communication by the National Health Portal. As the vaccination drive peaked, the technology platform responded with speed and agility to match the pace of transactions.

For example, at one point the Government agencies handled 30,000 vaccine transactions per second. “We facilitated the vaccination drive by delivering each SMS instantly,” said Uday Reddy, Founder-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms.

The firm’s Blockchain-based platform is built to meet the requirements mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Communication powerhouse

Not just the CoWin SMSes, the company handles about 65 per cent of the 40-billion odd communication disseminated in the country every month. As mandated by TRAI, it authenticates the messages sent by various service providers, OTT players and tele-marketers to their respective customers.

The company, which reported a revenue of ₹841 crore in the second quarter this year, plans to set up a centre at a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Hyderabad.

“It is going to have a capacity to seat 600 employees. But we will start off with 300 employees. It will be an innovation and experience centre for our platform Wisely, focusing on Blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and crypto technologies,” said Reddy.

The firm has about 680 employees, including 150 working on Wisely, the blockchain-based CPaaS that targets global markets. “We see potential in the Middle-East, the UK, Indonesia and the Philippines,” he said.