Think big, dream big and work hard: PM Modi tells India

Asserting that the upcoming year 2022 will be a golden page of building a New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to reiterate their resolve to “ think big, dream big and work hard” to make them true.

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi noted that progress of the people will open the way for progress of the country. “Let us keep innovating, doing new things and always keep in mind the progress of our nation and the empowerment of our fellow Indians”, he said.

During his address, PM Modi paid tribute to the Chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Singh who died in the IAF copper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month

Modi recalled the letter that Captain Varun Singh wrote to his school principal and highlighted that the letter — which touched his heart—had a special message not only to the school, but to the entire society.

“After reading that letter, the first thing that came to my mind was that he did not forget his roots despite touching the heights of success. In his letter, he did not talk about his valour, but talked about his failures. He spoke of how he turned his weakness into strength.

At one place, he has written not everyone will excel at school and not everyone will be able to score in 90s. If you do, it is an amazing achievement and must be applauded. If you don’t achieve scores in 90s, don’t think you are mediocre. You maybe mediocre in school, but it is by no means a measure of things to come in life. Find your calling …Do your best, Never lose hope, never think you cannot be good at what you want to be. Don’t think 12th Board mark will decide what you are capable of achieving in life. Believe in yourself and Work towards it”, Modi said.

Modi highlighted that the mantra that Captain Varun Singh’s letter has given to turning ordinary into extraordinary is equally important.

Make reading books more popular

Modi urged Indians to make reading books more popular and this is warranted now, especially at a time when screen time ( time people spend before computer and smartphone screens) are increasing.

“Let’s make make reading more popular. I urge you all to share which books you read this year.This way you will help others make their reading list for 2022. At a time when our screen time is increasing, book reading must also become more popular, for this also we have to make efforts together”, he said.

Swachhata

Modi highlighted that India is filled with innovative efforts to further SWACHHATA. He also lauded the efforts of a startup named ‘saafwater’ started by some youth. With the help of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, it will give information related to the purity and quality of water in their area to people. Prime Minister also pointed out the innovative efforts of various government departments and ministries — Department of Posts, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry — in driving the cleanliness agenda.

Culture

Modi stressed the need to preserve and popularise India’s culture. It is equally gladdening to see global efforts that celebrate Indian culture, he added. Modi listened to students from Greece singing ‘Vande Mataram’ and appreciated their effort.

Omicron

Lauding the country for standing together amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, Modi urged people to take precautions against Omicron variant. He said that the country was entering into 2022 with the responsibility of defeating COVID19. “ India is fighting COVID19 thanks to the spirited effort of our Jan Shakti. India’s vaccination numbers are rising and this shows the innovative zeal of our scientists and the trust of our people”, he said.