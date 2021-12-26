PM to unveil hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Mandi on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000.

Prior to the event, he will also preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet, Power Ministry said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project. Lying pending for around three decades, the project was made possible through the vision of cooperative federalism of the Prime Minister, when six states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi — were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible,” it added.

The 40 megawatt (MW) project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. It will lead to generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project will also be lid by the Prime Minister on Monday. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year.

Another project to be inaugurated is the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

Prime Minister will also preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore.