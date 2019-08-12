This bike makes work easier in spinning mills

Imagine a machine operator in a spinning mill moving alongside the ring-frame in a chair that is powered by a VFD-controlled motor (Spinbike), instead of pacing back and forth, for joining the broken yarn.

A couple of spinning mills have opted for this Spinbike solution to reduce the operator’s fatigue and ensure ease of operation.

A spinbike is not a free-flow bike, but one with VFD-(variable frequency drive) controlled motor, pointed out A Karthikeyan, Proprietor, Cleentex. “It will move with the operator in a straight path, in both — reverse and forward — direction, and is fitted with 2 two cops trolley,” he added.

“I came up with this solution as I had worked in a spinning mill for close to eight years; the concerns of the operator touched my heart. The machine operator would easily walk 14-17 kilometres per shift of eight hours, as his/ her job is to join the broken yarn asandwhen a breakage occurs to ensure smooth running of the machine and collect the cops in a trolley. It is a tiring job” he added. “With Spinbike Plus, the operator’s movement on foot is reduced by 95 per cent and fitment of the cops trolley aids in uniform picking of the cops throughout the process. The sider (operator) need not bend to pick up the cops,” he explained.

The three-year old start-up has supplied 120 bikes in the last 24 months. “This includes the supply of 10 Spinbike Plus to a mill in Guntur, in Andhra Pradesh.”

According to Karthikeyan, a spinning unit with 25,000 spindles will need eight such bikes.

“We will be able to deliver up to 30 Spinbike Plus a month,” he said.

The company also imparts training on use of the bike.