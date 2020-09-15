This highly effective vitamin against Covid-19 can be harmful for women

The long wait for new aircraft just got longer
Researchers and scientists across the world have vouched for Vitamin D as an effective treatment against coronavirus, capable of stimulating immune responses and decreasing the severity of the cases.
However, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Vitamin D supplementation results in a great loss in total bone mineral density (BMD) in women than in men.
The study by Lauren A Burt, University of Calgary, Calgary, Canada, and colleagues analysed high‐dose vitamin D supplementation (400, 4000, 10,000 IU) in healthy vitamin D‐sufficient individuals aged 55‐70 years.
Key findings of the study that went for three years suggested that after three years, females lost 1.8 per cent (400), 3.8 per cent (4000) and 5.5 per cent (10,000), whereas males lost 0.9 per cent (400), 1.3 per cent (4000) and 1.9 per cent (10,000) at the radius bone, one of the two large bones of the forearm.
A similar trend was seen at the tibia bone. However, the loss was comparatively smaller than the radius bone.
“Our findings do not support a benefit of high‐dose vitamin D supplementation for bone health, and raise the possibility of harm for females,” concluded the authors.
The findings from the study were presented at the virtual American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) meeting and published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.
