Those not willing to bear the pain of transition do not deserve the fruits: Amit Shah

Reforms may cause immediate pain, but their fruits deserve to be borne only by those who are willing to bear the pains of transition said Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at the 46th National Management Convention Creating an Innovative India, Shah said, “The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax has resulted in collection of over ₹1 lakh crore as revenue multiple times... There is scope for more reform and the Indian public is willing to handle it. Those who are not willing to bear the pain of transition do not deserve to have the fruits.”

Shah said that the government has taken over 50 important decisions such as GST, setting up the insolvency resolution framework, demonetisation, One Rank One Pension, Surgical Strike, Air Strike, among others.

Commenting on the situation in Kashmir, Shah said that “not a single bullet has been fired in the valley since the removal of Article 35A and Article 370.”