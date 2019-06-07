Three Indian-origin techies make it to Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Three Indian-origin women have been named by Forbes among America’s 80 richest self-made women, the “ceiling crashers” and “overachievers” blazing their own trails as they create new businesses and amass fortunes.
President and CEO of computer networking firm Arista Networks’ Jayshree Ullal, Co-founder of IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel, Neerja Sethi, and CTO and Co-founder of streaming data technology company Confluent, Neha Narkhede, are in the Forbes list of ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2019’
The list has been topped by Diane Hendricks, who chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America. The 72-year old has a net worth of $7 billion.
Ullal, who has been ranked 18th in the list, has a net worth of $1.4 billion. The 58-year old owns about 5 per cent of Arista’s stock. “Born in London and raised in India, she is now one of America’s wealthiest female executives,” Forbes said.
Sethi, ranked 23rd, co-founded Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan with an initial investment of just $2,000.
Her current net worth is ₹1 billion. French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for $3.4 billion in October 2018 and Sethi, 64, got an estimated $510 million for her stake. Narkhede is ranked 60th on the list with a net worth of $360 million. Confluent, which is currently valued at $2.5 billion, counts Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Uber as customers.
As a LinkedIn software engineer, Narkhede, 34, helped develop Apache Kafka to handle the networking site’s huge influx of data and in 2014, she and two LinkedIn colleagues founded Confluent to build tools for companies using Apache Kafka, which became open source in 2011, Forbes said.
The list also includes media mogul Oprah Winfrey ranked 10, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg (12), reality TV star Kylie Jenner (23), fashion designer Tory Burch (29), pop stars Rihanna (37) and Madonna (39), singer Beyonce (51), author Danielle Steel (56), TV show host Ellen DeGeneres (63) and tennis star Serena Williams on the 80th spot.
