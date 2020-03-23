Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

Three more people had tested positive for Covid-19 by Monday noon in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 30, against 27 last night.

A second instance of community-infected positive case has been recorded with a 23-year-old male patient from Karimnagar. He was a contact of the Indonesian group that visited the town last week. The whole group had been quarantined.

The Karimnagar patient had no travel history abroad. He’s under treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

Two other persons with travel history (from France and the UK) have been admitted to a designated hospital for treatment.