Thunderstorms in South may ease up a bit, return after April 18

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds prevailing over many parts of the South Peninsula are expected to reduce in intensity from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. However, isolated thunderstorm with lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds may persist over Telangana into Saturday.

To farther South, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may lash Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next two days (until Sunday). A low-level trough/wind discontinuity (a narrow North-South corridor of low pressure) invited moisture-winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to converge and set up isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the last 3-4 days. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms occurred over Tamil Nadu and Telangana during this period.

Heavy rains in South

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the 24 hours ending on Friday morning. Stations receiving major rainfall (in cm) are: Tamil Nadu: Perambalur-10; Periyanaickenpalayam, Karaikudi, Tirumayam, Uthukuli-9 each; Eraiyur-8; Sivagiri and Thamaraipakkam-7 each; Veppanthattai-6; Trichy, Padalur, Kovilpatti, Tirupathur, Kallakurichi, Thiruvalangadu, and Thuraiyur- 5 each. Kerala: Kanjirappally-4; Kuppady-3; Konni, Thodupuzha, Vythiri-2 each. Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Udayagiri-7; Gudur-5; Chimakurthi-5; Sullurpeta, Tada, and Nellore-5.

An outlook from the Climate Forecast System (CFS) said that progressively, the activity over the South Peninsula may quieten up during the 10 days up April 18. This is despite a rain wave walloping the island nation of Sri Lanka just to the South. But the activity will rebuild from the next day till the month end.

Meanwhile, the IMD has hinted at a gradual rise in maximum temperatures from Monday over the South-East Peninsula (mainly Tamil Nadu). A similar forecast is valid for the plains of North-West India during the next two days due to easing up of western disturbance activity; and over Madhya Pradesh from Monday. Heat wave conditions may develop over parts of Gujarat on Sunday and Monday.

Pre-monsoon showers

Confluence between south-westerly and easterly winds may trigger scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms accompanied with hailstorm, lightning and gusty/squally winds over the hills of Bengal, Sikkim and North-East India during next three days. Also, isolated rain/thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds are likely over the plains of Bengal, South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days.

Pre-monsoon showers for the season March 1 to April 9 stays above normal, though there are areas of large deficits including in Tamil Nadu. Some of the North-Eastern States are also in deficit, but the rest of the geography, including Central, West and North-West India have received normal or above-normal precipitation till now.