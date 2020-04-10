Thunderstorms in South may ease up a bit, return after April 18

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds prevailing over many parts of the South Peninsula are expected to reduce in intensity from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. However, isolated thunderstorm with lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds may persist over Telangana into Saturday.
To farther South, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may lash Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the next two days (until Sunday). A low-level trough/wind discontinuity (a narrow North-South corridor of low pressure) invited moisture-winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal to converge and set up isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the last 3-4 days. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms occurred over Tamil Nadu and Telangana during this period.
Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the 24 hours ending on Friday morning. Stations receiving major rainfall (in cm) are: Tamil Nadu: Perambalur-10; Periyanaickenpalayam, Karaikudi, Tirumayam, Uthukuli-9 each; Eraiyur-8; Sivagiri and Thamaraipakkam-7 each; Veppanthattai-6; Trichy, Padalur, Kovilpatti, Tirupathur, Kallakurichi, Thiruvalangadu, and Thuraiyur- 5 each. Kerala: Kanjirappally-4; Kuppady-3; Konni, Thodupuzha, Vythiri-2 each. Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Udayagiri-7; Gudur-5; Chimakurthi-5; Sullurpeta, Tada, and Nellore-5.
An outlook from the Climate Forecast System (CFS) said that progressively, the activity over the South Peninsula may quieten up during the 10 days up April 18. This is despite a rain wave walloping the island nation of Sri Lanka just to the South. But the activity will rebuild from the next day till the month end.
Meanwhile, the IMD has hinted at a gradual rise in maximum temperatures from Monday over the South-East Peninsula (mainly Tamil Nadu). A similar forecast is valid for the plains of North-West India during the next two days due to easing up of western disturbance activity; and over Madhya Pradesh from Monday. Heat wave conditions may develop over parts of Gujarat on Sunday and Monday.
Confluence between south-westerly and easterly winds may trigger scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorms accompanied with hailstorm, lightning and gusty/squally winds over the hills of Bengal, Sikkim and North-East India during next three days. Also, isolated rain/thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds are likely over the plains of Bengal, South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh during next 2-3 days.
Pre-monsoon showers for the season March 1 to April 9 stays above normal, though there are areas of large deficits including in Tamil Nadu. Some of the North-Eastern States are also in deficit, but the rest of the geography, including Central, West and North-West India have received normal or above-normal precipitation till now.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...