TiE, SRiX to support 70 Telangana women entrepreneurs

Over 70 women entrepreneurs from Telangana, representing a spectrum of sectors, will be groomed by industry experts and helped to connect with global markets.

TiE Women Hyderabad chapter, a Global Network of Entrepreneurs, and SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), an incubator promoted by the Warangal-based SR University, will provide incubation support to the women entrepreneurs.

The two organisations will conduct a series of boot camps in the initial phase of building businesses, to nurture and get them access to seed funding, TiE Hyderabad President Sridhar Reddy has said.

They will also help in providing the market connects to validate the business models and establish revenue traction.

“This collaborative learning will enable broadening the outcome of entrepreneurship vision for each of the ideas,” Sridhar Reddy, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of cloud infrastructure company CtrlS, said.

The 70 women entrepreneurs, who were selected for the programme, will get two years of business incubation support, rapid prototyping zones and access to seed fund.