TiE, SRiX to support 70 Telangana women entrepreneurs

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Over 70 women entrepreneurs from Telangana, representing a spectrum of sectors, will be groomed by industry experts and helped to connect with global markets.
TiE Women Hyderabad chapter, a Global Network of Entrepreneurs, and SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), an incubator promoted by the Warangal-based SR University, will provide incubation support to the women entrepreneurs.
The two organisations will conduct a series of boot camps in the initial phase of building businesses, to nurture and get them access to seed funding, TiE Hyderabad President Sridhar Reddy has said.
They will also help in providing the market connects to validate the business models and establish revenue traction.
“This collaborative learning will enable broadening the outcome of entrepreneurship vision for each of the ideas,” Sridhar Reddy, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of cloud infrastructure company CtrlS, said.
The 70 women entrepreneurs, who were selected for the programme, will get two years of business incubation support, rapid prototyping zones and access to seed fund.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...