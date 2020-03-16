Time private players were roped in to test for Covid-19, say experts

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
With increasing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, roping in private players to screen samples of those suspected to be at risk might be of help, say experts.
The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 119, with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra and Kerala as on Monday, according to Health Ministry data. So far, over 15 lakh people have been screened in India.
With the rising number of suspected cases, testing facilities also have to be ramped up. Certain large private hospitals and labs in the country have the capacity to conduct the tests.
“We understand that the government is evaluating the need to involve these labs if the volumes go up. The state of preparedness, both in the public and private sectors, is high,’’ a chief executive of a major, listed corporate hospital chain said, requesting anonymity.
Even those arriving from countries that are hit by Covid-19 are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, while their samples are being sent for investigation.
Experts welcome the move to allow private hospitals to test the samples.
“I think if some private players come forward, the Centre may give them permission to conduct tests. But this is not a simple test and there are a few requirements. One needs a sterile lab with Real Time PCR Invitro technology, among others,” says K Shankar, Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine and Public Health Lab, Hyderabad.
Labs equipped to test samples for swine flu can also screen for coronavirus. But certified kits have to be obtained from government institutions, Shankar added. As of now, the National Centre for Disease Control is providing these kits.
Testing in private laboratories will, however, not be cheap; it may cost about ₹5,000.
“The pricing actually depends on usage. Once a kit is opened, it can be used for testing a few hundred and cannot be used beyond two or three days. So, volumes matter to rope in private players,” said the Chairman of a Hyderabad-based hospital chain.
As of now, government is offering first two levels of tests free of cost.
“Those who can afford it can get tested in certified private labs. I am afraid of going to a government hospital for testing but comfortable with a private lab/hospital,”
Dantewada Ramesh, a software professional waiting for a check-up at Apollo Hospital here told Business Line.
