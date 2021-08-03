Titan raises $30 million from WordPress parent

Email technology startup Titan, on Tuesday, announced that it raised $30 million from WordPress parent company Automattic. Post the funding round, the startup was valued at $300 million.

This is Automattic’s single largest investment round.

Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur and Zeta founder Bhavin Turakhia, Titan aims to disrupt the email market by delivering the first email suite built for businesses, providing them access to tools that traditionally come at a premium price. Titan offers features like scheduled send, email templates and follow-up reminders.

“Email is used by over 1/6th of the global population for work, yet very little innovation has happened in business email over the last two decades. In Titan, we've built a platform specifically designed for professionals and businesses with features that drive their goals – streamlining workflows, automating tasks and making conversations richer and more contextual,” said Turakhia.

Titan is available to users exclusively through its partnerships with leading web presence providers, including WordPress.com.

Between the open-source software and Automattic's commercial WordPress.com offering, WordPress powers 42% of the world's websites. For anyone purchasing a new website on WordPress.com, Titan will provide a professional means of establishing relationships with their customers over email while they work on their site.

“We are excited to make our largest strategic investment to date in Titan, and we are working to integrate it deeply with WordPress.com as a tool to help customers build a professional brand online,” said Matt Mullenweg, founder and CEO of Automattic.

“We believe in Titan’s potential to create a world-class suite of productivity tools that offer an in dashboard, customized user experience, which it gives users and partners ownership and control over their personal data,” he added.