TN adds 3,986 Covid patients in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 3,986 on Wednesday (3,645 on Tuesday).

However, after 1,824 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27,743. There were 17 deaths and 80,535 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 1,459 cases; followed by Chengalpattu (390); Coimbatore (332) and Tiruvallur (208), according to State health department data.