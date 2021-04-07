News

TN adds 3,986 Covid patients in the last 24 hours

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 07, 2021

Senior citizens waiting to get Covid vaccine at Primary health centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu   -  The Hindu

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 3,986 on Wednesday (3,645 on Tuesday).

However, after 1,824 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27,743. There were 17 deaths and 80,535 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of infections in the State with 1,459 cases; followed by Chengalpattu (390); Coimbatore (332) and Tiruvallur (208), according to State health department data.

Published on April 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.