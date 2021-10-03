TN administers 17.19 lakh vaccine doses in special vaccination camp

Scripting a survival
Tamil Nadu on Sunday administered Covid-19 vaccines to 17.19 lakh recipients as part of the fourth special vaccination camp in the State. While the target was to administer 20 lakh doses, the State fell short of the target due to rains in 15 districts, said a government official.
For the fourth Sunday in a row, the State today managed to administer over 16 lakh vaccine doses as part of the vaccination camps being held every Sunday since September 12.
On September 26, the State administered 24.85 lakh vaccines; on September 19 it was 16.43 lakhs and September 12 ended with a historic high coverage of 28.91 lakh.
Also read: India’s active Covid-19 cases lowest in 199 days
Of the total 17.19 lakh doses administered today, 9.68 lakh took the first dose while 7.51 lakh took the second dose. With the State exhausting its vaccine stock on hand, there won't be any vaccination done on Monday. In September alone, a total of 1.44 crore jabs were administered in the State, says a release by the State Health department.
Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in the State on Sunday declined slightly to 1,531 from 1,578 on Saturday to take the total number of cases to 26.68 lakh. Over 1.50 lakh samples were tested.
After 1,582 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,972. The number of deaths registered was 23.
Chennai reported 184 (188) new cases while Coimbatore added 158 (163), according to data from the Health Department.
