TN allows 100 per cent seating at film theatres

With Pongal festival less than ten days away, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted 100 per cent seating capacity at cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from the present 50 per cent. This is a big relief for the cinema industry as two major films — Vijay’s Master and Simbu’s Eeswaran — are to be released on Pongal.
Theatres see a happy New Year with big releases
Today's announcement comes after last week’s meeting between Vijay and Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami wherein the actor urged the State government to allow 100 per cent seating.
Cinemas/theatres in the State have been shut since March 2020 end due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were permitted to open from November 10, 2020, with 50 per cent of their seating capacity by following standard operating procedure (SOP).
Based on the decrease in Covid-19 cases day-by-day, the Theatre Owners Association represented to the government to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes.
Freeze frame: The pandemic effect on South Indian films
The State government hereby permits to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to 100 per cent by following SOP. To create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid-19 shall also be screened during the show time, the order said.
