TN allows 100 per cent seating at film theatres

With Pongal festival less than ten days away, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted 100 per cent seating capacity at cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from the present 50 per cent. This is a big relief for the cinema industry as two major films — Vijay’s Master and Simbu’s Eeswaran — are to be released on Pongal.

Today's announcement comes after last week’s meeting between Vijay and Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami wherein the actor urged the State government to allow 100 per cent seating.

Cinemas/theatres in the State have been shut since March 2020 end due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were permitted to open from November 10, 2020, with 50 per cent of their seating capacity by following standard operating procedure (SOP).

Covid precautions

Based on the decrease in Covid-19 cases day-by-day, the Theatre Owners Association represented to the government to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes.

The State government hereby permits to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to 100 per cent by following SOP. To create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid-19 shall also be screened during the show time, the order said.