The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday approved two resolutions - against One Nation, One Election Policy and the upcoming 2026 delimitation exercise - of the Centre. Both were moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

One Nation, One Election is impractical and not enshrined in the Constitution of India. Elections to local bodies, State assemblies and Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people-centric issues in vast and diverse countries like India. One Nation, One Election is against the idea of democratic decentralisation, the resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin said.

“We are compelled to pass resolutions in this august House on two very important issues which are causing fear and anxiety to the country and its people,” Statlin said moving the two resolutions. “One is the worst arbitrary idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’, which we must oppose vehemently. Two, the conspiracy to reduce the number of people’s representatives in Tamil Nadu in the name of ‘delimitation based on population’, must be defeated. Both these two acts subvert democracy,” he said in his speech before moving the two resolutions.

On One Nation, One Election Policy, Stalin questioned, “Is it possible to hold simultaneous elections not only to Parliament and Legislative Assemblies but also to local bodies? Is there a situation where we are not ready to hold even the Lok Sabha elections on the same day all over India?”

Local elections are entirely under the control of the provincial government and to say that elections are going to be held along with it is a deprivation of the rights of the States, he said.

Moving a resolution on the upcoming 2026 delimitation exercise of the Centre, Stalin said this should not be carried out. Due to unavoidable reasons, if the number of seats on the basis of population were to increase, it shall be maintained at the present ratio of the constituencies between the States in the State Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament fixed based on the population of 1971.

“This August House also urges that States like Tamil Nadu should not be penalised for implementing various socio-economic development programmes and welfare schemes for the benefit of people over the last 50 years,” the resolution moved by the Chief Minister Stalin said.

Stalin said there was a ploy in the delimitation scheme to reduce the parliamentary representation of the people of South India, especially the people of Tamil Nadu. It should be nipped in the bud.

‘sword hanging over the head’

Constituency delimitation is a sword hanging over the head over Tamil Nadu and South India.

Till the 2001 Census, the Union government had put on hold the change in the number of constituencies. Similarly, the 84th Amendment to the Constitution was also made. The number of seats in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assemblies in each state will not be changed till 2026 and after 2026, based on the census, the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assemblies in each state will be changed.

The Union Government should not do anything that violates the federal principle which has maintained the unity of India till date, he said.

If the number of constituencies is reduced according to the census, states including Tamil Nadu will face a major setback. In 1971, Tamil Nadu and Bihar had almost the same number of constituencies in the Lok Sabha as they had almost the same population.

Today, the population of Bihar has increased by one and a half times compared to Tamil Nadu and the proposed delimitation of constituencies by the Union government will reduce the number of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu proportionately compared to the number of many Northern States, he said.

It’s frightening to think about it. There are 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. They are raising their voice for the rights of Tamil Nadu. If the number of seats is reduced based on population, the number of members will be reduced. The number of constituencies should not be reduced under any circumstances in the name of delimitation, he said.

Reducing the number of seats to the Southern States on the grounds of low population will weaken the States including Tamil Nadu and it is only right that the number of constituencies should be maintained till the population control measures are vigorously adopted in all the States, he added.

A similar bias is shown in the allocation and distribution of funds, citing population as the reason why the southern states have lost their share of tax revenues, he said.