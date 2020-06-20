TN CM Palaniswami asks for public’s cooperation in containing Covid-19

Only God knows when the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

‘The virus can only be contained with the cooperation of public,’ he told newspersons after inspecting the corona care centre at the Gurunanak College in Velachery.

Palaniswami - with folded hands - once again appealed to people to cooperate in containing the virus. The government is following what the medical experts have recommended, he said.

Despite a lot of awareness created by the government on the virus' infection, some people are too casual and are roaming around without wearing masks and not following social distancing norms. Some are over confident that they will not be infected and don't follow the rules. This is a very wrong perception. He appealed to people to follow the rules given by the government to help in containing the virus.

Coronavirus is a new virus, and there is no medicine for this. The only solution to contain its spread is to protect ourselves by following the norms prescribed by the government, he added.

On the intensified lockdown, Palaniswami said that it was done only to contain the spread of the virus. No decision has been taken on extending it, he said to a query.

Palaniswami said that Tamil Nadu has 54 per cent recovery of covid patients. This was possible despite no medicine being available and only only due to the efforts of doctors and support staff, he said.

So far, over 8 lakh samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu - the highest in the country. On Friday, over 27,000 samples were tested and testing will be increased further, he said.

In Chennai, 14,500 beds are available to cure covid patients at government hospitals; private hospitals and college facilities, he said.