TN CM to Opposition: Let’s work together to beat Covid

Members of the Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), irrespective of whether they belong to the ruling or Opposition, should join hands to work as representatives of people to save Tamil Nadu from the coronavirus disaster, said Chief Minister MK Stalin after taking oath as MLA on the first day of the 16th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Let’s all work together for normalcy to return in the State, he said.

Stalin told the members that if there was any deficiency in coronavirus containment measures, or lack of beds, oxygen and medicines in their constituencies, they could bring it to the government’s notice for taking action.

Earlier in the day, Radhapuram MLA and DMK spokesperson Appavu was elected as Speaker and Kilpennathur MLA K Pitchandi as Deputy Speaker.

A total of 223 newly elected members took oath as members of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly; 10 were absent.