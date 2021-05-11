TN CM to Opposition: Let’s work together to beat Covid

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Members of the Legislative Assemblies (MLAs), irrespective of whether they belong to the ruling or Opposition, should join hands to work as representatives of people to save Tamil Nadu from the coronavirus disaster, said Chief Minister MK Stalin after taking oath as MLA on the first day of the 16th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
Let’s all work together for normalcy to return in the State, he said.
Stalin told the members that if there was any deficiency in coronavirus containment measures, or lack of beds, oxygen and medicines in their constituencies, they could bring it to the government’s notice for taking action.
Earlier in the day, Radhapuram MLA and DMK spokesperson Appavu was elected as Speaker and Kilpennathur MLA K Pitchandi as Deputy Speaker.
A total of 223 newly elected members took oath as members of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly; 10 were absent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...