TN Congress releases its manifesto with populist and MSME-specific measures

The Congress party on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with some populist announcements and measures for the MSME sector in the State.

Tax holidays for industries, a host of incentives and sops for industries that set up units in industrially-backward districts, financial support to industries that employ 70 per cent of the local, efforts to revive Covid-impacted MSMEs, ration system to provide raw materials at fair prices to MSMEs, are among the promises in the manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

As the State goes to polls on April 6, the political parties have been releasing their manifestos. The Congress party, which is part of the DMK alliance, is contesting in 25 constituencies.

The Congress’ manifesto was released by the State President KS Alagiri along with some senior members of the party at the state headquarters of the party.

The manifesto promises to offer lands and power at subsidised rates to companies that start projects in industrially-backward districts of the state. A tax holiday for a minimum period of 5 years will be extended to investors.

Industrial estates such in Guindy, Ambattur and Thirumazhisai, which played a key role for the industrial development in the state, are in dire need of support for improvement in infrastructure. They will be given immediate support and basis facilities such as roads and water will be provided. In state procurement tenders, MSMEs will be given importance

It also plans a separate budget for agriculture sector. The DMK party also announced same in its manifesto.

Joining the list of the parties that announced loan waivers, Congress also promises to waive education loans.

The party also vows to make Tamil Nadu a ‘power surplus state’. It said the state was incurring losses to the tune of ₹10,000 crore per year due to purchase of power at high cost.