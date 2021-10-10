News

TN constitutes IT/ITeS advisory council

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 10, 2021

TheTamil Nadu government has constituted an Advisory Council comprising of eminent personalities in the IT/ITeS sector to improve State's readiness to adopt new technologies in IT/ITeS sector such as Future – IT, Emerging and Deep Technologies to advise the Tamil Nadu's IT Department and the State leadership, said a tweet by Elcot.

IT minister T Mano Thangaraj will be the council's chairman. Members in the council are NG Subramaniam, Chief Operation Officer, TCS; Dr Sandhya Chintala, VP NASSCOM Sector Skill Council; Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Director, IIT Madras; Madhavan Nambiar (Retd. IAS), Ex CMD Elcot; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Former CEO & Managing Director, Infosys; Kewyn George, Director - IS at Expeditors Member; Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com Limited and Suresh Sambandam, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Kissflow.

IT secretary Neeraj Mittal in a tweet said, "We look forward to their expert advise and guidance to realise the vision of making TN #1 in deep and emerging technologies of the future."

Published on October 10, 2021

