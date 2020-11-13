TN Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000 for first time in 5 months

For the first time in the last 151 days, the number of daily Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped below 2,000 to 1,939, to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,54,460.

On June 16, the State reported 1,515 new cases. However, since then the number has been 2,000 on a daily basis.

After 2,572 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases declined further to 17,748. There were 14 deaths registered and 73,486 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of new infections rose by 512; there were 5 deaths registered and 687 patients were discharged. Coimbatore reported the next highest number of infections with 179 cases and followed by Chengalpattu with 145. In all the other 34 districts, the number of cases was less than 100, according to state health ministry data.