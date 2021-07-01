TN: Daily coronavirus cases dip to 4,481

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 4,481 (4,506 on Wednesday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,84,177.

After 5,044 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 37,526.

The number of deaths registered was 102 and 1,63,654 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 498; Chennai had 249 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.