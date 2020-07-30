TN extends lockdown till August 31 with fresh relaxations

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till August 31 with fresh relaxations and restrictions. A complete lockdown will be in force on all Sundays — August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 — said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.
The current lockdown was to end on July 31.
The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the Chief Minister met health experts today morning. On Wednesday, he had a meeting with all the district collectors through a video conference.
In Chennai (except containment zones), delivery of all e-commerce items will be allowed. Companies can function with 75 per cent workforce from the current 50 per cent. Hotels can function with 50 per cent seating capacity from 6 am to 7 pm, but without AC. Parcel service is permitted till 9 pm.
The present restrictions on rail and air services will continue. Educational institutions, theatres, gyms, shopping malls and swimming pools and tourist spots will remain closed.
In all other districts, the existing lockdown restrictions will continue till August 31.
E-Pass is compulsory to travel between districts.
