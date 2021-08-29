TN govt appoints 14-member SPC-Working Group on Industrial Policy

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a 14-member State Planning Commission Working Group (SPC-Working Group) on Industrial Policy with members from the State government; academia and industry.
The formulation of a new Industrialisation Policy for a Transitioning Economy has been assigned to members Mallika Srinivasan of TAFE; Prof M Vijayabaskar of MIDS and Dr TRB Rajaa, MLA says a Government Order issued on August 26.
In the SPC-Working Group, officials from the government are Industry Secretary N Muruganandam; IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal; MSME Secretary V Arun Roy; Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan and MD and CEO of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau Pooja Kulkarni.
Padmini Swaminathan of MIDS; M Suresh Babu of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras and MV Ramesh Babu, President, CODISSIA, Coimbatore, are also members.
Representative from the industry are Suresh Sambandam of Kissflow; Suresh Raman of Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai; Ramkumar Ramamoorthy (former CMD Cognizant India); N Chandran of Eastman Exports, Tiruppur; K Selvaraju, General Secretary, Southern India Mills Association and Sampath Yuvaraj, former joint secretary of Tiruppur Export Association, says the Order.
At a meeting chaired by Stalin on July 2, it was resolved to prepare new policies on ten specific themes to be released by January 2022. Industrial policy for a Transitioning Economy is one of them.
