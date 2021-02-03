TN logs additional 514 Covid-19 cases on Feb 3

There was an addition of 514 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,39,866. After 533 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,494.

There were 4 deaths registered and 53,649 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 145 cases. There was zero infection in Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram districts while in the other 34 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.