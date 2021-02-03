News

TN logs additional 514 Covid-19 cases on Feb 3

Our Bureau | Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

There was an addition of 514 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,39,866. After 533 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,494.

There were 4 deaths registered and 53,649 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 145 cases. There was zero infection in Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram districts while in the other 34 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 03, 2021
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.