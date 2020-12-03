News

TN logs additional 1,416 Covid cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 1,416 to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,86,163. After 1,413 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,988.

There were 14 deaths registered and 70,156 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 382 followed by Coimbatore with 140 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the number of cases was less than 100 with Perambalur district reported zero cases, according to State health department.

