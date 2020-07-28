TN: New Covid-19 cases nears 7,000

Another 6,972 coronavirus cases were added in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 2.27 lakh. After 4,707 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 57,073.

The number of deaths in the State increased by 88 to 3,659.

Today, 61,153 samples were tested to take the total testing to 24.75 lakh.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,107 cases were reported; 769 Covid-patients were discharged and 24 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 12,852.

Chennai District Collector R Seethalakshmi has tested positive for Coronavirus, and has been admitted at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research.