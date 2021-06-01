TN receives 4.20 lakh doses of Covidshield

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening received 4.20 lakh doses of Covishield from Government of India. The consignment which was flown in from Pune arrived in the evening .It will administered for those aged above 45 years.

The supply was announced by the Centre a couple of hours after the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday morning said that the vaccination drive would be suspended in the State from Wednesday as the State had ran out of stocks.

However, after receiving vaccine doses, the minister on Tuesday evening clarified that the vaccination drive would continue on Wednesday and that the vaccines would be sent to various districts by Tuesday night.

So far, the State has received nearly 100 lakh vaccine doses, and over 92 lakh persons have been vaccinated in the State. In the last five days alone, over 7 lakh persons have been vaccinated.