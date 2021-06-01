TN receives 4.20 lakh doses of Covidshield

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening received 4.20 lakh doses of Covishield from Government of India. The consignment which was flown in from Pune arrived in the evening .It will administered for those aged above 45 years.
The supply was announced by the Centre a couple of hours after the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday morning said that the vaccination drive would be suspended in the State from Wednesday as the State had ran out of stocks.
Also read: Lockdown cannot be extended again and again: TN CM Stalin
However, after receiving vaccine doses, the minister on Tuesday evening clarified that the vaccination drive would continue on Wednesday and that the vaccines would be sent to various districts by Tuesday night.
So far, the State has received nearly 100 lakh vaccine doses, and over 92 lakh persons have been vaccinated in the State. In the last five days alone, over 7 lakh persons have been vaccinated.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...