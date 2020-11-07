TN records 2,341 fresh Covid-19 cases

There were an additional 2,341 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,41,488. After 2,352 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 18,966.

There were 25 deaths registered and 80,112 samples tested for coronavirus.

Chennai added 603 infections; 654 patients were discharged and 6 deaths were reported.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 213 followed by Thiruvallur (137); Tiruppur (114); Chengalpattu (112); Erode (108) and Salem (106), says data by the State health ministry.