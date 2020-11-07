News

TN records 2,341 fresh Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

The number of active coronavirs cases declined to 18,966

There were an additional 2,341 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,41,488. After 2,352 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 18,966.

There were 25 deaths registered and 80,112 samples tested for coronavirus.

Chennai added 603 infections; 654 patients were discharged and 6 deaths were reported.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 213 followed by Thiruvallur (137); Tiruppur (114); Chengalpattu (112); Erode (108) and Salem (106), says data by the State health ministry.

